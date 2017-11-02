Neglected cemeteries causing concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – It’s not uncommon to find a cemetery around Birmingham that appears to need a cleanup. Keith Wyatt has several relatives buried in one.

“It makes me feel like people just don’t have respect for the dead,” Wyatt told CBS 42.

He and his family clean up the Green Leaf Heights Cemetery in the North Smithfield Manor community, but he says they’re about the only ones who do. Some of the graves are covered with grass and leaves. You have to look through trees to see others. One has even caved in.

Problems like this aren’t rare in Alabama.

“People would be surprised at the small cemeteries and pockets of cemeteries that need to be manned and up-kept,” Rep. Juandalynn Givan said.

That’s why Givan introduced legislation to fix the problem. It led to the creation of the Jefferson County Cemetery Board earlier this year. She believes it will be a starting point to solve cemetery problems.

“When there are issues that may arise, the citizens have a direct conduit here in Jefferson County,” she said.

Once members are chosen, the board will be able to hold cemetery owners accountable and supervise cleanup efforts.

“It’s very helpful that we will have established this board, that they will have some authorities,” Givan said.

But the board is not the only organization dedicated to helping. Representatives with the Alabama Cemetery Preservation Alliance encounter cemetery issues frequently.

“I would guess several times a month one of the representatives will get a call from someone asking for advice on what to do,” Terry Hicks, who represents St. Clair County for the organization, said.

The ACPA documents cemeteries and provides advice about how to keep them clean. They also have an annual event dedicated to this.

“We have people that will come and show you how to clean monuments, tombstones, how to take care of them and all kinds of information that would be very, very useful,” Hicks said.

Their next event is Saturday, May 12 at the University of Alabama. The Jefferson County Cemetery Board hopes to have members in place within the next few weeks.