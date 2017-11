TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The owner of the Masters Inn on McFarland Blvd was arrested Thursday for promoting prostitution, police say.

39-year-old Snehal B Panchal was arrested at the inn Thursday afternoon. Investigators received information about the subject being involved in prostitution several weeks ago. Their investigation is based on him knowingly providing a premise for the purpose of prostitution, Lt. Teena Richardson says.

More: The charge of promoting prostitution carries a possible sentence of up to 1 year in jail and a fine of 6 thousand dollars pic.twitter.com/Pnokf5w9ks — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) November 2, 2017

CBS 42 will continue to follow this developing story.