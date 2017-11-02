Ramsay High School student to compete for Miss Alabama Teen USA title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 16-year-old Ramsay High School junior is preparing to represent the city of Birmingham in the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant this weekend.

Kennedy Whisenant wants to eventually earn the title of Miss Universe but first, has to become Miss Teen Alabama USA.

Kennedy, while only 16-years old, has already been through more than most. She was adopted as a baby by a single mother. Despite some recent setbacks, her mother continues to help Kennedy accomplish her goals.

Kennedy was born with a facial deformity that left her sometimes bullied by her peers growing up.

Now, she’s using her experiences to help other young girls feel empowered by their differences.

“I know that if I can overcome what I have been through, any girl, not just in the city of Birmingham, can do it as well,” Whisenant said. “I just want to be that role model that they can look up to to say, ‘she’s doing it, so why can’t I?’.”

Whisenant competed in last year’s Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant and made it to the top 15. She’s headed back this year to win the title, with the support of the entire city.

“Well yeah, I’m only 16 and I’m doing this, but it’s so much more that I could be doing. I don’t feel like I have reached my full potential as of yet,” Whisenant said. “I feel like I’m going to be a force to be reckoned with when I get older.”

Whisenant and her family leave for Montgomery on Thursday.

You can follow Kennedy’s journey to win the Miss Alabama Teen USA title on her Facebook page.

You can also help her by donating to her GoFundMe page.

The Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant is November 3-4 in Montgomery.

