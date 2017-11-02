Taco Bell giving away free tacos for supporting military families

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Taco Bell lovers have the opportunity to get free tacos from now until November 21st as a part of the annual fundraising campaign to support the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

Participating restaurant locations in the Birmingham area will give out coupons for free soft or crunchy beef tacos for diners who purchase a paper icon for $1 or more. The coupons are available for the donor’s next visit.

Almost 400 Taco Bell and IHOP locations are participating in the Armed Forces Families Foundation fundraiser.

The funds raised during the campaign will be used to serve local military families. View a full list of participating restaurants here.

For more information on the Armed Forces Families Foundation, click here.