BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have arrested and charged a suspect in the fatal shooting at Club Onyx, according to court documents.

Tanera McGlown, 23, reportedly intentionally shot Maurice Morris on Oct. 15 around 3 a.m. The victim was transported to Princeton Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest where he later died.

McGlown is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $200,000 bond.