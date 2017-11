AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn Athletic Director Jay Jacobs announced his resignation Friday afternoon.

Jacobs said in a written statement:

“Earlier this week, I informed President Leath that I will stop down as Director of Athletics on June 1, 2018 or sooner of my successor is in place. I have come to this decision after a lot of prayer, deliberative discussions with my wife, Angie, and with the realization that it is time for a new leader of an incredible Department.”