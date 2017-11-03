Bill Clark signs contract extension to stay at UAB through 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- UAB football coach Bill Clark has signed an extension to stay with the Blazers long term, according to a release by the school.

The new agreement is a five year term that extends through the 2022 season. Clark’s compensation will begin at $900,000 and escalate to $1,015,000 over the life of the term.

“We are excited to announce an agreement in principle to extend and enhance Coach Clark’s contract,” Ingram said. “UAB football is enjoying great success on and off the field under Coach Clark’s leadership. We are very optimistic about our future and look forward to Coach Clark being here for a long time. I want to thank Dr. Watts and his team and the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees for their unwavering support during this process.”

Clark is 11-9 overall at the helm of UAB midway through his second season and is one win away from having the Blazers bowl eligible in each of his first two years as coach. Clark inherited a team that was 5-19 the two previous season before his arrival in 2014. Clark is 22-13 overall as a Division I head coach.

“Jennifer and I want to thank the Blazer students, fans, the Birmingham community, Dr. Watts, Mark Ingram, the UAB administration, the University Board of Trustees and the Athletics Foundation for their support of the return of UAB Football,” Clark said. “We also want to thank our players, coaches and staff for the hard work and commitment they have made for our program to be successful in the classroom, in life and on the football field.

“We appreciate the opportunity we’ve been given at UAB. The commitment UAB is making to us with this contract extension will allow us to continue the work that we’ve begun with this football program for many years to come. GO BLAZERS!”

As with all multi-year coaching agreements, it is subject to final approval by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees. A special meeting of the Compensation Committee will occur within the next week to two weeks.