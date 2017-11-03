Birmingham native Kenya B. wins Emerging Designer Competition at Magic City Fashion Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Among the events happening in celebration of the Magic City Classic, Birmingham creators experienced a first for the city: Birmingham’s own Magic City Fashion Week.

Founders Derek Deandre and Daniel Grier had events planned all week long for the premiere of MCFW. One of the most anticipated of the events was the Emerging Designers Competition.

The event featured guest hosts and celebrity stylists Ty Hunter and Raquel Smith, who are known for styling Grammy award-winning artist Beyoncé Knowles.

Deandre and Grier joined us live in-studio with the Emerging Designer Winner, Birmingham native Kenya Buchanan, or Kenya B.

Kenya B. says while her SPICE collection was inspired by rich Moroccan colors, it’s still a reflection of herself.

“I’m super inspired by rich jewel tones,” Kenya B. said. “In my designs, I juxtapose different elements, different colors, different patterns, and different textures. This is just an example of who Kenya B is.”

Now that MCFW 2017 is over, Deandre and Grier say they’re already gearing up for next year.

Be sure to follower Emerging Designer Winner Kenya B. on Instagram and Facebook.

To learn how to be involved in Magic City Fashion Week 2018, visit magiccityfashionweek.com.