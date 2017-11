BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are on the scene of a crash Friday evening on Palisades Blvd following a pursuit.

Officers on the scene tell CBS 42’s Simone Eli, who witnessed the chase, that they tried to stop a vehicle during a routine traffic stop, and they took off.

The car then crashed on Palisades, and police took the driver into custody. The vehicle is being removed from the scene now.

Wrecked vehicle getting towed from scene of police pursuit @WIAT42 pic.twitter.com/4t3ib1MgIW — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) November 4, 2017