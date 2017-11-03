CBS 42 College Football Saturday Preview: LSU vs. Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — LSU fans are partying like it’s 2011–that’s the last time the Tigers actually beat Alabama.

You can crunch numbers, you can go over all the matchups you want…the game comes down to who is the more physical team.

The guys calling the game, Gary Danielson and Brad Nessler, say the team that runs the ball will win the game.

“There’s no running away from the competition on both sides–Alabama’s been controlling the series lately because they’ve been able to run the football,” Danielson said.

“This is one where when you get up on Sunday morning you have to get into the cold tub because you’re going to get knocked around a little bit,” Nessler said. “I think both teams feel if they can be the most physical team they’ll be the team that wins.”

