Deputy Delivers Birthday Surprise For Boy Battling Cancer

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A deputy in Florida brought some big smiles to a little boy from Alabama battling cancer.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted some great photos on Facebook, including one showing Deputy Rick Winkler with 3-year-old William Marion sitting in his lap in his car, both of them smiling and giving a big thumbs up.

William, of Brewton, Ala., has been diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma and Neurofibromatosis and is currently undergoing treatment, according to the William the Warrior Facebook page.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by his parents, the family learned in February that a tumor was invading the wall of William’s bladder and pressing up against his nerves, causing a lot of pain daily.

The post from the sheriff’s office says William “loves everything fire, police, military and EMS,” which is why Deputy Winkler wanted to help him celebrate his 3rd birthday earlier this week.

William turned 3 on Monday, but over the weekend he had a giant birthday bash with law enforcement, firefighters and other emergency workers.

Winkler drove all the way from Okaloosa County to help celebrate. Winkler showed William his car and posed for several photos.

The Brewton Fire Department was also there and let William sit in a fire engine.

Back in August, William was undergoing chemotherapy treatment at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital when he got a special visit from actor Nicolas cage.

“To see how he interacted with the kids, it means a lot to us moms,” Jessica Marion said of Cage’s visit. The actor was in town to film a movie.

If you’d like to learn more about little William and what you can do to help the family, you can visit their GoFundMe page here.