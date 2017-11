GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Gardendale Police arrested a man on a felony warrant Friday afternoon they say relates to a stolen property case they are investigating.

19-year-old Corey Burks was arrested on a warrant for receiving stolen property 1st degree, Gardendale Police told CBS 42.

Jail records show the charge stems from an incident on Oct. 23.

Burks was booked into the Jefferson County Jail Friday before being released shortly after 8:30 p.m. on bond set at $5,000.