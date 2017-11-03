Governor Ivey invests $1.3 million into Alabama drug task force

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey is awarding $1.3 million in grants to establish a new drug task force in Alabama.

The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force will work with local and state law enforcement agencies to reduce the impact of drugs and to dismantle drug organizations across the state.

“The illegal manufacturing, trafficking and sale of narcotics in Alabama is a problem for every part of the state and should be dealt with accordingly,” Ivey said. “Through combined efforts and statewide cooperation, this new task force will allow local police, sheriff’s offices and district attorneys to work together with state police and investigators to remove more of this dangerous element from our communities.”

The task for will include 90 officers from more than 40 agencies. The grant funds will help provide overtime pay for officers, it will cover training and travel, and other operational expenses.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has released a statement in opposition to Ivey’s decision to fund the drug task force:

“Governor Ivey’s misguided decision to invest $1.3 million in creating a Drug Enforcement Task Force indicates she is ignoring the advice of medical professionals, public health experts, and the Alabama Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council she herself created by executive order – all of whom agree that treatment and access to anti-overdose drugs, not prosecution, is the most effective response to the devastation caused by the opioid epidemic. Alabama has the highest rate of opioid prescription among all 50 states, and we can’t afford to get this wrong. But Governor Ivey is throwing money away by investing in the same lock ‘em up approach of the failed war on drugs, which will accomplish little beyond sending yet more people into an already horrifically overcrowded Alabama prison system with ‘persistent and severe shortages of mental-health staff and correctional staff.’ We can’t prosecute our way out of this public health crisis. Hiring more police won’t save lives; treatment will, and that’s where taxpayers’ money should go.”