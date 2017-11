(WIAT) — High school football playoffs begin next week. Brackets are already set, so tonight is all about the rivalries, like Shades Valley and Vestavia Hills.

They’ve played each other every year since 1974.

This year, the Rebels are already out of the running for 7A playoff, but they tried to put on a show for homecoming. The game was tied at the half, but Shades Valley ended up ruining the Rebel’s homecoming with a 41-24 win.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.