BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) –- The historic Alabama Theater sign is coming back to the Magic City!

The theater was one of 25 finalists in the Partners in Preservation: Main Streets campaign, an organization that focuses on preserving historic landmarks across the country.

The theater won a $120,000 grant to install a replica of the vintage sign that has been missing since the 1950s.

The sign will be unveiled and illuminated during a New Year’s Eve event, so mark your calendars!