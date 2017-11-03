Irondale church vandalized during attempted burglary

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The front door of First Baptist Church of Roebuck Plaza is black and charred after vandals set it on fire.

Along with the door, a stain glass window was also damaged during an attempted overnight break-in.

Bo Perry is a member of First Baptist Church. He says he got a call from the pastor of the church around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning letting him know there had been a break-in.

Perry lives in Clay but decided to go take a look at the damage. He says he doesn’t know why someone would try to break into the church building.

“If they wanted something, they could have asked us for it and we’d give it to them,” Perry said.

The church member says First Baptist is known for its generosity, and it hurts that someone would want to steal from them.

