Man fatally shot at gas station on Oporto Madrid Blvd

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting at a gas station at 421 Oporto Madrid Blvd.
Birmingham police tell CBS 42 a man was shot after an argument inside the store. He was shot in the chest and died from his injuries.
