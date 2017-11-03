Man fatally shot at gas station on Oporto Madrid Blvd

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting at a gas station at 421 Oporto Madrid Blvd.

Birmingham police tell CBS 42 a man was shot after an argument inside the store. He was shot in the chest and died from his injuries.

