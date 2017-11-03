Police plan to tighten up security ahead of Alabama, LSU game

Related Coverage VIDEO: Shooting on The Strip in Tuscaloosa after homecoming game caught on camera

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) –- The Crimson Tide and the Tigers aren’t the only teams preparing for tomorrow’s big game.

Tuscaloosa Police have teamed up with other law enforcement agencies to ensure everyone is safe at the game on Saturday. There will be plenty of officers at the stadium and on The Strip.

Lt. Teena Richardson with the Tuscaloosa Police Department says they will have eyes on the ground and in the sky with the help of cameras.

“There are a number of recording systems placed in and around the strip area downtown and there is personnel that are watching those cameras,” Lt. Richardson said. “They are relaying information back to command center, activities they are viewing on camera.”

After a recent shooting incident on The Strip after Alabama’s homecoming game, Lt. Richardson says officers will also be keeping a close watch on bars.

If you don’t plan on going to the game, you can watch The Tigers take on the Crimson Tide tomorrow night at 7 p.m. CST right here on CBS.