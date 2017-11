Dekalb County, Ala.(WIAT)- The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office needs your help to find a missing 3-year-old girl.

Deputies are looking for Serenity Dawn Sanders. She was last seen wearing khaki pants, a grey and pink shirt with bows in her hair.

She was last seen at her house in Collinsville on Thursday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.