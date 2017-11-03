Shelby County sheriffs investigating after finding human remains near Columbiana

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying human remains found near Columbiana.

Deputies responded to the report of possible human remains found near Egg and Butter Road on Thursday. Officials determined that the remains appeared to be the body of a white female.

Authorities are still investigating. If you have any information that can possibly identify the female, or any information pertaining to her death or why she was in the area, you are asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 669-4181, the secret witness line at (205) 669-9116, or Investigator Jessie Woodard at (205) 670-6283.