Students stand and pray during football game after complaint

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Students at an Alabama high school took a stand for their faith after a complaint about prayer over the loudspeakers during football games.

In October, a lawyer with the Freedom From Religion Foundation wrote a letter to the superintendent of Trussville City Schools stating a district parent complained that the demonstration at Hewitt-Trussville High School was unconstitutional.

Before the first game since the complaint, several students organized with a pre-game plan.

One student began reading over the public address system, “I pray that you would protect the players and everybody here tonight. I pray that as we stand here as one group we would proclaim…”

At that point, in unison, many students and audience members began to pray The Lord’s Prayer.

“It was really cool, like I’m still overwhelmed, I’m just really proud of our school,” said Gabby Gooch, who is a junior.

Supporters of prayer say it isn’t meant to be divisive, pointing out the speaker often prays for everyone’s safety.

Still, others complain that a high school football game is an inappropriate setting, especially over the loudspeaker for everyone to hear.

“I mean there’s a lot of criticism in our world these days, but we just have to have the courage to stand up and believe what we believe,” said sophomore Ellie Kate Jones.

Students hope their voices will continue to be heard well beyond the stadium.

“They might can keep us from praying over the intercom, but they can’t keep us from praying on our own. We’re really passionate about this,” said Gooch.

CBS 42 did speak to some parents who were against the prayer, but they did not want to go on camera, fearing the reaction from the community.

The parent who complained to FFRF did not respond to repeated requests for an interview to explain his thoughts.

Click here to view the original complaint .