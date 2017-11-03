University of Alabama student reportedly robbed at gunpoint outside his apartment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A University of Alabama student robbed at gunpoint last night is having trouble today getting answers about why his apartment complex is open for anyone to enter.

Garrett Cotton is a senior at UA, and pays more than $700 a month in rent at a newly opened apartment complex called The Harbor. But now he’s wondering just how safe he actually is living there.

Cotton says he was walking his dog around 3 a .m. after leaving his job as a pizza delivery driver, when in the hallway outside his apartment door, two men called his name from down the hall, pointed a gun at him, and demanded his money. He described the suspects as two black males, likely in their early 20s.

Cotton wonders why the apartment building doors, or the hallway doors, are open, and why there are no security cameras inside the building. He says he can’t get any answers from management.

“Their response is always ‘well we can’t do much about that, it was in your lease’. They ignore phone calls, we’ve tried to call corporate,” Cotton said. “We are paying over 700 dollars for this, it’s supposed to be a nice luxury student living. This has become the equivalent–like this is worse than my dorm freshman year.”

We stopped by the management office, but they were unavailable to speak with us and haven’t provided a written statement.