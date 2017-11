AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn will take on No. 1 ranked Georgia at Jordan-Hare Stadium next Saturday, Nov. 11.

The SEC announced today the game will air on CBS at 2:30 CT.

Final TV games of Nov. 11:

Georgia @ Auburn, 3:30 pm ET on CBS

Alabama @ Miss State, 7 pm ET on ESPN — SEC (@SEC) November 5, 2017