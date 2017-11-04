UAB becomes bowl eligible in first season back on the field since shutdown

(WIAT) — The UAB Blazers have had a long road back since their football, bowling, and rifle programs were shut down back in 2015, but there is light at the end of the tunnel as the football team has become bowl eligible this season with a 6-3 record.

The Blazers last played in a bowl game back in 2004, suffering a 59-40 defeat in the Hawaii Bowl, and their program was disbanded a day after the team became bowl eligible in 2014 when they did not receive an invite.

The win comes a mere day after the school announced that Head Coach Bill Clark had signed a contract extension that locks him in to lead the team until the 2022 season.

UAB has three games left in this season, as they face UTSA, Florida, and UTEP in the weeks to come.