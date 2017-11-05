Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run accident in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A crash early this morning has claimed the life of an Anniston man.

At around 12:30 a.m., 58-year-old John Morris Thompson was riding his bicycle west on Alabama Highway 202 when he was struck from behind by a vehicle. The crash threw him from the bicycle and into the west bound lanes of the highway.

Thompson was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and vehicle that struck Thompson left the scene before State Troopers could arrive to report the crash. The crash occurred three miles west of Anniston.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

