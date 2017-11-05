Vehicle accident claims the life of Maplesville man

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Maplesville man.

Just after 3 a.m. Fidell Wilson, 21, was a passenger when the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway and struck a tree. The crash occurred on Alabama 191 near Alabama 22, about a mile north of Maplesville.

Wilson was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead a short time later at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Clanton. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

CBS 42 will update you as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.