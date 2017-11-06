19 Year old University of West Georgia student shot in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)-A 19 year old University of West Georgia student is in critical condition after being shot near the strip in Tuscaloosa. The victim was in town to watch the LSU Alabama football game.

The shooting happened at 2:15am Sunday morning in the 14 hundred block of 6th street near the University of Alabama campus. Witnesses tell Police the student was shot twice in his face after selling drugs to three other men in a parking lot. University of Alabama student Samantha Rogers heard the shots, her apartment is just feet away from where the shooting happened.

“I heard three shots, then I looked out the window and saw the guy laying on the ground. And I saw tons of police cars pulling in and I could see him bleeding all over the pavement. And that was really disturbing seeing all this just 20 feet from my bedroom window, really upsetting” Rogers said.

The 19 year old victim was rushed to DCH Regional Medical center in Tuscaloosa then later airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. University of Alabama student Richard Taylor says campus police needs to be stepped up to protect students.

“It is getting scary, the violence is rising. I don’t feel safe here at nights on game days especially when it get real late after twelve. It is just scary”.

Samantha Rogers agrees with Taylor.

“And that’s why we pick these places where the rent is a little bit more higher to have a sense of security and safety. And its really disappointing when we have all this crime. We have people coming in for the games which are supposed to be a fun family events then its ruined by all these violent crimes going on” Rogers said.

The shooting is being investigated by the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit. Witnesses told investigators that a four door white vehicle was seen leaving the area. Police are still searching for the shooting suspects.