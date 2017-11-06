Birmingham daycare director wanted for embezzling over $21k, possibly opened another daycare

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are searching for a woman wanted for embezzling money from a church daycare center.

According to Police, Faith Jones had money from the State of Alabama Childcare Resources going into her personal bank account instead of the daycare center where she was the director. Authorities say she embezzled over $21,000 in less than one year.

The daycare center was forced to close down. Police believe Jones may have opened another daycare center.

Jones is wanted for theft of property and embezzling money.

If you see Jones or have any information related to her whereabouts, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.