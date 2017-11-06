Birmingham Police investigating after finding male victim shot to death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 900 block of 23rd Street South.

Authorities responded to a call around just before 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. According to police, a male victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

CBS 42 is on the scene working to gather more information. We will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.