Colin Sexton declared ineligible for Alabama basketball

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)- Alabama star freshman Colin Sexton is being held out for the Crimson Tide’s exhibition game, the school announced Monday night.

“The NCAA informed us late this afternoon that Colin Sexton has not had his eligibility reinstated by the NCAA,” Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said in a statement.

“We don’t have any further information at this time, but we will continue to cooperate with the NCAA and work toward a resolution that results in Colin’s timely reinstatement.. While we are disappointed, the right decision was to err on the side of caution for tonight’s exhibition game.”

