Gadsden city leaders hope planned riverfront development sparks economic growth



GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Council members in Gadsden are expected to take another step forward with plans for a major development along the Coosa River Tuesday.

Tuesday, leaders are expected to vote on a bond deal for a multi-use convention center called “The Venue.”

Construction is expected to cost about $12.5 million and calls for the renovation of the old Kmart property

The project is expected to spark other development like restaurants, shops, and potentially living spaces.

“We could have some mixed use, we could have some maybe town houses, condos,” said Gadsden Mayor Sherman Guyton.

Guyton said the city owns green space near the river and is hopeful The Venue will entice developers to buy into Gadsden.

“There’s a lot of peoples that come out here and do a lot of walking on the walk way here and you’ve got a lot of people who come out here and fish,” said Danny Menyweather.

Mayor Guyton said the area already gets busy with fishing tournaments at the boat landing. Additional traffic from events at the future convention center could be an even bigger draw.

“There’s probably 300,000 plus people within a 25-30 minute drive from here and a lot of them come here for events,” said Guyton.

Several people were jogging, fishing, and walking dogs Monday night. People who use the area say development along the river would provide an added attraction without having to travel too far.

“We don’t have anything really close to the river, so everything is down in that area, east Gadsden or downtown,” said Jose Ochoa.

It could take 6 to 8 months to complete the project once it is started.

Gadsden city council members could pass the bond issue with a unanimous vote during Tuesday’s meeting.

Click here to see renderings of “The Venue” provided by the City of Gadsden.