Hoover hopes to annex 260 acres for outdoor recreation

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – The Hoover City Council hopes to annex nearly 260 acres in the Ross Bridge area to add walking nature trails.

The council will hold a public meeting tonight to consider the possibility. It essentially would be an extension of property already owned by the Freshwater Land Trust and be used exclusively for outdoor recreation and nature conservation.

“It just fits into our plan and certainly into the mission of the Freshwater Land Trust to create more parks, more walk-able areas, natural areas and something that will never be disturbed in terms of never putting any brick and mortar on this property,” Hoover mayor Frank Brocato said.

The property the city hopes to annex sits between Ross Bridge Parkway, Shades Crest Road and Shannon Road.

“The land is there now,” Brocato said. “And we can work with the Freshwater Land Trust to do some things that are really cool with the property, make it where folks can go in and really enjoy the experience.”

The council meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the council chambers on the third floor of city hall.