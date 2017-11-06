Isabella HS increases security presence amid social media threats

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Chilton County Sheriff’s deputies will have an increased presence at Isabella High School after threats were made against the school.

According to Sheriff John Shearon, the threat happened on Snapchat and may be related to a fight at the school last week.

Deputies have interviewed several people, but they haven’t found a credible threat.

The school says parents would like to keep their children at home, they will excuse the absence.

If you have any information that may be helpful, please call the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office.