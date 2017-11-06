Levi Wallace’s unlikely path to stardom started with his father

Tuscaloosa, Ala. – Perhaps one of the most unlikely paths to stardom in all of college football has been Alabama senior cornerback Levi Wallace.

The Alabama defense is filled with star players, many highly sought after recruits fighting for playing time on one of the best defensive unit’s in the NCAA. Wallace wasn’t one of those players, yet he finds himself listed among the best players college football has to offer.

Wallace took a chance when he decided to walk-on at Alabama. There was no guarantee he would make the team, and if he did no guarantee he would ever see the field. Yet as his parents told him “You don’t have to be sleeping to have a dream”, and after talking to his father Walter on a trip home to Tucson, Arizona. Levi decided to give his dream a shot, but that’s just the beginning of his story.