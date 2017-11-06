Man killed in Birmingham gas station shooting identified; police believe it will be ruled justifiable

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The man killed in a shooting at the Texaco on Oporto-Madrid Blvd in Birmingham Friday afternoon has been identified by the coroner as 35-year-old Rodney Lee Williams of Center Point.

Birmingham Police say Williams entered the store to purchase some items and got into an argument with a store employee. According to investigators, witnesses reported Williams pulled a gun on the store clerk, then was maced in the face by another employee. Police say Williams brandished the gun again, then was shot by the employee.

Williams ran outside the store after he was shot then collapsed in the roadway. He was shot multiple times in the abdomen.

“Based on information our investigators have, we believe the shooting will be ruled justifiable,” Sgt. Bryan Shelton told CBS 42. “The ultimate decision falls to the District Attorney’s office. We have to make better decisions, even knowing when to walk away. Truly unfortunate.”