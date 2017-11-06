MAX offers free rides for Veterans Day

File photo of Birmingham MAX bus. (WIAT 42/Wil Raines)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — U.S. veterans will be able to use the transit system for free this Veterans Day.

The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority says customers will only need to show an active military identification card, a Veterans Affairs health card, or a retired military identification card to board buses for free.

“We are so thankful for our local heroes. It is so important that we recognize the sacrifices and service given to the U.S. by its veterans,” said BJCTA Executive Director Barbara Murdock.

