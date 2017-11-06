Montgomery airport to provide service to Washington, DC

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An airport in Alabama will provide service to the nation’s Capital.

The Montgomery Regional Airport will be offering direct flights to Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. through American Airlines, the Montgomery Advertiser reported. The expanded services are expected to begin June 7.

A morning flight will be coming into Montgomery with another flight heading to Washington later in the afternoon.

“The Montgomery Airport Authority continuously works very hard to make sure that the overall passenger experience is everything it can be,” said Tamara Knight Fleming, chair of the airport authority.

Fleming said the board analyzed data, talked to passengers and came to the conclusion that direct flights to Washington would be best.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange said the ability to go to the Washington is a “feather in the cap” of the board and customers. He said a direct flight to connect the many who travel between Maxwell Air Force Base and Washington will be invaluable.

The flights, already listed online, are running for about $570 for a round-trip ticket early this week.

“We do such a phenomenal job recruiting jobs and companies,” said County Commission Chairman Elton Dean. “We don’t want them to continue going to Atlanta and Birmingham, we want them to fly right here.

Dean expects further business growth in the area and retain companies.

The airport currently offers flights to Dallas and Atlanta through American Airlines and Delta, and has previously had flights to other locations.