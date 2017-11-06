Mother of two young boys killed in Etowah County murder-suicide

HOKES BLUFF, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Hokes Bluff children are without a mother after a woman was killed in the city’s first murder in years, according to Chief Hill with the Hokes Bluff Police Department.

Hill tells CBS42 News that police were called to a residence on the 5800 block of Main Street around 1:30 a.m. to where a man and woman lived together in a house.

The female victim’s children, a 13-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy, ran to get help after hearing the man say he was going to get a gun, according to Hill. The man and the woman were found dead inside the home.

There had been no prior calls to the house before the incident, according to Hill.

