Shelby County Sheriff’s Office identifies remains found near road in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Forensic Science has assisted the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in identifying a body found in Columbiana, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found on Nov. 2 in the area of Egg and Butter Road and Oak Drive, and at the time was determined to be an unidentified white female, according to the release.

The remains have since been identified as Melissa Ann Cleckler, 27, of Clanton. Authorities have deemed her death to be a homicide, and have launched an investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information on the circumstances leading to Ms. Clecker’s death or anyone that has recently seen or talked with her to call CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 669-4181, the secret witness line at (205) 669-9116, or Investigator Jessie Woodard directly at (205) 670-6283.

