BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man in his 20’s has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting in Bessemer, according to officers at the scene.

The shooting happened right after 9 p.m. on Dartmouth Avenue, according to police. The suspect turned himself in at Bessemer Police headquarters shortly after the event.

Police believe the incident stemmed from a domestic issue.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.