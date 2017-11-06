Sylacauga man arrested on charge of Sodomy

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man from Sylacauga has been arrested on a charge of Sodomy, and is currently awaiting trial in the Talladega County Jail, according to the Sylacauga Police Department.

Patrick Kyle Mizzell, 47, was arrested on Oct. 24. on a charge of Sodomy 2nd Degree, according to the release. Sodomy is defined in Alabama as a crime where a person over 16 has sex with someone less than 16 and over 12 years old, or someone having sexual intercourse with a person who is “incapable of consent by reason of being mentally defective.”

Mizzell was transported to the Talladega County Jail where his bond was set at $100,000.

If found guilty, Mizzell could serve anywhere between two to 20 years in prison.