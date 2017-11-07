1 dead after small plane crash in Gulf of Mexico off Pasco coast

WFLA Web Staff Published:

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person is dead after a small aircraft crash in the Gulf of Mexico, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

The Pasco County Marine Unit and Swiftwater Response Team are now in the process of recovering survivors.

The plane is north of Bailey’s Bluff in Holiday.

911 dispatchers received the call at 12:06 p.m.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.

