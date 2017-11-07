19-year-old shot near The Strip following Alabama, LSU game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE Nov. 6: 1:30 PM: Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide says the teen has been upgraded to stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries.

Authorities have released a picture of the suspect’s vehicle in an effort to give residents of the area an opportunity to identify the suspect.

Tuscaloosa Police are asking anyone with any information on the incident to give them a call at (205) 349-2121.

A 19-year-old University of West Georgia student is in critical condition after being shot near the strip in Tuscaloosa. The victim was in town to watch the LSU Alabama football game.

The shooting happened at 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning in the 1400 block of 6th Street, near the University of Alabama campus. Witnesses tell police the student was shot twice in his face after selling drugs to three other men in a parking lot. University of Alabama student Samantha Rogers, whose apartment is just feet away from the scene, heard the gunshots.

“I heard three shots, then I looked out the window and saw the guy laying on the ground,” Rogers said. “And I saw tons of police cars pulling in and I could see him bleeding all over the pavement. And that was really disturbing seeing all this just 20 feet from my bedroom window, really upsetting.”

The 19-year-old victim was rushed to DCH Regional Medical center in Tuscaloosa then later airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. University of Alabama student Richard Taylor says campus police need to step up to protect students.

“It is getting scary, the violence is rising. I don’t feel safe here at nights on game days, especially when it gets real late after twelve. It is just scary.”

Samantha Rogers agrees with Taylor.

“And that’s why we pick these places where the rent is a little bit more higher to have a sense of security and safety. And it’s really disappointing when we have all this crime,” Rogers said. “We have people coming in for the games which are supposed to be a fun family event then it’s ruined by all these violent crimes going on.”

The shooting is being investigated by the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit. Witnesses told investigators that a four-door white vehicle was seen leaving the area. Police are still searching for the shooting suspects.

