GRAPEVINE, TX (WIAT) – The Top-4 of the College Football Playoff Rankings remained unchanged for a 2nd straight week. The Crimson Tide are No. 2 behind Georgia. Notre Dame is No. 3 and Clemson is No. 4.

There was a lot of movement across the rest of the Top-10. Oklahoma is No. 5 after that thriller against Oklahoma State Saturday. TCU is 6th, followed by Miami, Wisconsin, Washington and Auburn. The Tigers jump into the Top-10 ahead of their matchup with No.1 Georgia at Jordan-Hare Stadium.