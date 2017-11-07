Anniston mother pleads for answers after son killed by hit-and-run driver



ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — An Anniston mother is preparing to bury her third child after her son was killed by a hit-and-run driver over the weekend.

John Thompson, 58, was killed early Sunday morning on Highway 202 in Calhoun County. Troopers believe he was struck from behind by a truck as he rode his bicycle.

He was on the way home to the house where he lived with his mother, Eleanor.

“I’ll miss him the rest of my life,” said Eleanor Thompson.

John Thompson was killed just down the road from where his younger brother was hit by a vehicle several years ago. He later died at the hospital.

Thompson died near the anniversary of his sister’s death, who lost her battle with cancer. His mother is now preparing for her third funeral.

“I don’t think I’ve slept hardly none. Last night I kept laying here and closing my eyes and next thing I know my feet would be on the floor,” said Thompson.

The answers she doesn’t have keep her awake. She can’t understand how someone could hit her son and keep going.

“John may have already been dead, but they could have stopped I feel like and, that’s what I would want my family to do,” Thompson said.

She hopes anyone who knows what happened sees her tears and the pain the loss has caused her family.

“I hope and pray that it’s going to hurt somebody enough that they will come and talk to the law,” said Thompson.

For now Thompson is forced to prepare for yet another funeral, knowing her son is with his brother and sister. She waits for the day she’ll see them all again.

“I feel like he’s in a better place than we are, and I’m coming home someday to see him,” Thompson said.

If you have any information about what happened, call your local law enforcement agency.