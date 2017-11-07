Auburn’s Malzahn previews game vs. #1 Georgia

AUBURN, Ala. (WAIT) – Auburn hosts the top-ranked team in the country, Georgia, on Saturday in a game that will have major College Football Playoff implications.

The Tigers and Bulldogs kickoff on CBS42 at 2:30 PM from Jordan-Hare Stadium. Head coach Gus Malzahn met with the media Tuesday for his weekly press conference.

“Obviously, a huge game for us at home. I like where our team is at. We had a very good win at Texas A&M. The thing that stood out to me most about that win was the way we handled adversity. We handled it better in that game than we have in any other game this year. I feel that is good moving forward, especially when we get down to the end and play very talented teams.

“Georgia is a very talented team. Defensively, all their players are very good players at each position. Statistically speaking, they are one of the very best defenses in the country. They are very good against the run and on third downs. They are very good offensively and they run the football. They are very good at it. With their two running backs and offensive line, they do a super job. Their young quarterback has done a good job managing the offense and throwing the football. They are No. 1 in the country in red-zone offense. They are one of the best in third-down conversions. Obviously, when you run the football that helps. Overall, they are a very good football team and one that we have been looking forward to. Last year was an extremely tough loss — the fact they won the game and didn’t score an offensive touchdown. This is one we have been waiting on. I know our players and coaches are excited about it. It is a great opportunity for us and our program. We are playing one of the best teams on our home field.”