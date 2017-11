BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham and Brighton Firefighters are working a building fire in the 4500 block of Bessemer Super Highway.

According to Birmingham Fire, Bessemer Super Highway eastbound is currently blocked.

The fire is at a garage near the Ace Motel in Brighton.

