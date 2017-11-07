Birmingham City Council delays vote on ONYX nightclub

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council has decided to delay the vote that will decide whether or not to revoke the business license for Onyx nightclub.

A Tuesday public hearing started with a number of city residents voicing their opinions about the club, many of whom live near the club. Some complained about noise coming from the club and violence in the area.

Attendees also discussed a homicide that took place in the back patio area back in October.

Those who support the club said it provides jobs to the area. They also commended the work the owner does for children in the community.

The nightclub said they have a plan to make improvements, including educating and training security guards and adjusting the club’s hours.

After hearing everything, the city council chose to delay the vote for four months. In the meantime, the nightclub must provide updates to the public safety committee.

“[They gave us] a chance to prove what we said we were going to do, and give me a chance to stay open and continue to provide jobs for the community,” said club owner Keith Davis. “I appreciate the council for doing that,”