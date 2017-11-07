Birmingham city council to hold public hearing on Onyx Lounge business license

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the second time in two weeks, Birmingham city council will look into possibly revoking the business license of a popular lounge.

Last week, city councilors voted to revoke the business license of the Skyy Nightclub in Five Points South after several safety concerns and recent acts of violence.

On Tuesday, city council will address similar concerns, this time involving the Onyx Lounge near Legion Field.

In October, a man was shot and killed at the club, but concerns about safety were brought up long before that incident.

There have been complaints that the noise coming from the club is too loud and that there isn’t enough parking to accommodate all of the patrons.

People living in the Smithfield Community are reaching out for help. The neighborhood president tells CBS42 things have gone too far.

“I know about the mud wrestling in the club, I do know about the marijuana usage in the club, I do know about the nudity, the videos that are seen on the screen when people drive off of 8th Avenue onto Graymont, those are the things that are concern,” said Angela Scoggins Watson.

Watson says this isn’t personal, it’s a matter of public safety. Neighbors just want to make sure the club is following the law and doing all it can to keep people safe.

Some patrons feel shutting down clubs like Skyy and Onyx doesn’t get to the heart of the issue.

“This is one place where people of color, black folks particularly, go to hang out meet network and get to know each other and I don’t think nothing tangible comes as a result of you closing a business,” said Martez Files.

The city council is holding a public hearing on the possible revocation of the Onyx Lounge’s business license Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.