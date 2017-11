CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested in Cherokee County after reportedly beating and burning a 2-year-old child, according to court documents.

Christopher Dale Dickinson, 27, was arrested on a charge of aggravated child abuse and bonded out on Oct. 30. According to court documents, the child was left with burns and bruises after being placed in Dickinson’s care.

Dickinson is set to go to trial on Nov. 15.